The Temperance Seven on its 60th anniversary tour

The 1066 Jazz Club is “proud” to be part of the 60th anniversary tour of The Temperance Seven which comes to Azur on Thursday June 1.

The band’s unique style of music, which produced such hits as You’re Driving Me Crazy and Pasadena, will provide a stunning evening of live 1920’s New Orleans Dixieland traditional jazz music and dancing.

The Temperance Seven came to popularity during the resurgent trad-jazz era of the early 1960s. The unique sound - coupled with musicianship and ingeniously humorous compositions - set them apart.

Although the original band members have all been replaced over the years, they have maintained the same musical style and the band’s zany sense of humour. Don’t miss this truly entertaining line-up as 1066 Jazz Club celebrates its own 21st birthday. Tickets are ‘on the door’ at £10 for members and £15 for non-members. Doors open 7.15pm with music from 8-11pm.