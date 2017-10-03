Third studio album for Fleet Foxes and a visit to Bexhill

Hailed as one of the most profound indie bands of the past decade, the majestic sounds of Grammy nominated and Billboard topping Fleet Foxes’ return are something to behold.

This is a rare appearance for the Seattle band after their last sold-out performance at the Brighton Dome.

Fleet Foxes will play at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Tuesday November 28 with support from Nick Hakim - tickets cost £32.50.

Their new album Crack-Up delves into epic and transcendental songs, including their trademark sparkling harmonies, and has earned the same critical praises as its predecessors, cementing their place in an important part of musical history.

Fleet Foxes’ self-titled debut (out on indie label Bella Union) had strong impact on the international musical landscape, earning them Uncut’s first ever Music Award Prize, and topping numerous ‘Best of” lists’, including Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Albums of the 2000s.

The follow-up album Helplessness Blues was met with the same critical praise as its predecessor (Mojo five stars, Rolling Stone four stars, Pitchfork Best New Music); that album debuted at number four on the Billboard Top 200, went Gold in the UK, and earned the band a GRAMMY nomination.

Past member Josh Tillman aka Father John Misty, who is now a successful musicianship in his own right, also relatively recently performed live at the DLWP.