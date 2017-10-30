Tom Chaplin on Christmas past and reimagined

Excited early for Christmas? Tom Chaplin fans will be because the Keane singer is on his way to Music’s Not Dead in Bexhill for a personal appearance.

He will be in the store on Sunday November 19 from 3pm to sign copies of new album Twelve Tales Of Christmas - and who knows what else. To guarantee entry on the day pre-order the album through Music’s Not Dead on 01424 552435.

Tom follows the success of solo album The Wave (which debuted at number three in the album chart) with new disc Twelve Tales Of Christmas out November 17 on Island Records. This new collection features eight original songs co-written by Tom and four reimagined covers.

“Christmas is my favourite time of year,” said Tom who has fond memories from growing up in Battle. “The passing years have conspired to erode that magic but I still feel its presence when I gather together with my family.”

Produced by David Kosten and recorded at Abbey Road, Muttley Ranch and Snap Studios, the album includes evocative covers of Walking In The Air, Joni Mitchell’s classic River, the Pretenders 2000 Miles and the immortal Stay Another Day by East 17. Determined to capture the bittersweet nature of Christmas music, Tom has written some soon to be modern day Christmas classics including new single Midnight Mass and We Remember You This Christmas.

He commented: “The four covers I chose are personal favourites and all very distinct from one another. I found Christmas a great source of inspiration for writing my own songs. There’s a bittersweet quality to this time of year that made me want to explore the themes of love, lost love and remembering those we have lost.”

As documented on The Wave, Tom has endured his share of dark times and it was this that made him appreciate being able to see Christmas clearly now through his daughter’s eyes.