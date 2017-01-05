Top conductor will pick up his baton for festival

John Andrews has been announced as the chief conductor at the International Composers Festival in 2018.

A “very experienced” conductor, John is guest conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra, touring​ China ​with them ​in 2017, and Artist-In-Residence with the English Symphony Orchestra, whom he conducts regularly at the English Music Festival.

He has conduced the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and is currently making a series of world premiere recordings with the BBC Concert Orchestra, BBC Singers and BBC Symphony Chorus.

The next International Composers Festival is taking place from September 21-23 in 2018 in Hastings and Bexhill and promises again to be a stunning and unique event.

The ICF was founded by award-winning British-Argentine composer Polo Piatti who lives in Hastings.

Recognised internationally as a champion for melody and new romantic classical music, he is one of the few remaining classical piano improvisers in the world. Polo Piatti is also the founder of the Hastings Sinfonia Orchestra.

Piatti started piano lessons at the age of three and was admitted with honours at Argentina’s most prestigious music conservatory, the Conservatorio Nacional de Música in Buenos Aires at the exceptionally young age of 12. Amongst others he studied under Carlos Guastavino, Angel Lasala Juan Pedro Franze and Astor Piazzolla.

After graduating Polo became a successful concert pianist, touring South-America and later Europe. He continued his studies in Paris and Berlin.

he has worked in the UK and abroad as composer, concert pianist and conductor. During his extensive touring as a concert pianist he became well known for his ground breaking classical piano improvisations.

Polo has premiered works with the London Gala Orchestra in the UK and the Otemon Gakuin Orchestra in Osaka, Japan. He has performed his classical piano improvisations at the renowned Bechstein Hall in Tokyo, Japan and has been commissioned by and performed with the Imperial College String Ensemble in London. He has also founded the very popular Classic Us Salons.

In 2015 he was commissioned to compose a special piece to commemorate the 90th birthday of Her Majesty, The Queen.

He also recorded his latest album with the City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, which was produced by James Fitzpatrick and Grammy award-winning sound engineer Jan Holzner.

Piatti has recently finished two of his largest works to-date, the widely acclaimed multi-faith oratorio Libera Nos, as well as his Bohemian Concerto for piano and orchestra and is presently working on his first opera Mata Hari, which is based on the live of the famous exotic dancer.

Polo is a member the prestigious Royal Society Of Musicians Of Great Britain - for more info go to www.polopiatti.com.