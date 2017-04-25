Vinehall concert showcases rising stars and soloists

The 28th season of International Classical Concerts at the Chaplin Theatre, Vinehall School, continues on Saturday May 6 at 7.30pm with a performance by string players from the Royal Academy of Music.

The Sainsbury Soloists are the ‘crème de la crème’ of the Academy and there will be around 20 of them on stage performing Mahler’s arrangement of Schubert’s ‘Death and the Maiden’ Quartet and Tchaikovsky’s sunny ‘Souvenir de Florence’.

The soloists are directed by distinguished violinist, Clio Gould, who has enjoyed a varied career as a violinist and performs as soloist, director and leader throughout Britain and Europe. She made her BBC Proms concerto debut in 1999 with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, and has played with the London Sinfonietta, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Symphony Orchestra, BBC Philharmonic, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Hallé Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland and Royal Scottish National Orchestra. In 2002 Clio was appointed leader of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, becoming the first female leader of a symphony orchestra in London.

Geoffrey Whitehead, the series organiser said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Sainsbury Royal Academy Soloists back to Vinehall; they are performers of incredible talent and our audience always really enjoys their natural enthusiasm as well as their obvious talent. This is a great concert both for adults and also for younger string players who love watching those who are a little older than themselves.”

For further detail about this and other concerts at Vinehall call 01580 883092 or visit www.vinehallschool.com.