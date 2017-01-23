Welcoming the Lantern Society to Printworks

Open mic nights are tricky. Essential to future talents wanting to hone their chops, they’re often hijacked by people who for good reason can’t otherwise get a gig.

But not all open mics are the same. Curated by St Leonards-based indie folk duo Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, The Lantern Society is a unique evening, more village hall gathering than Tuesday night in the Dog & Duck.

Over the years that the pair ran the night in London it became a must for any aspiring singer-songwriter. Lit by lanterns (there’s a clue in the name) and packed to the point of not even enough standing room, the atmosphere is as cosy as the audience is appreciative.

Harry Osborne’s swinging soul jazz quickly knocks the chill off everyone’s boots and sets a high bar just about maintained by all who follow; Alan King’s acoustic instrumentals; Lily Ramona, a young Beth Orton without the William Orbit/Chemical Brothers bleeps and blips; Otti Albietz’s sunshine vibe; bluesy country from Eddy Odel, still clad in Lycra having popped in on his way home on his bike; James Burton’s more traditional singer-songwriter folk.

In fact, the only Marmite moment comes from Tom & Chiara, a duo who are part Victorian sideshow, part polka dance party. A few at the bar mutter into their red wine about novelty acts, but the pair’s charisma more than carries them through.

The Lantern Society offers performers a step up from the usual pub drudgery, a ready-made and knowledgeable audience waiting on the first Thursday of every month. With Trevor and Hannah’s contacts special guests can’t be far down the line, but even without that enticement the diversity on tap locally is justification enough for this most special and magical night.

The Lantern Society - Hastings Candlelit Acoustic Club takes place on the first Thursday of the month - the next one is on February 2 at 7.30pm, at Printworks Hastings, £3 on the door. By Andy Fyfe.