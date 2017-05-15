When social conscience and artistry combine

Start the weekend right with stunning music from the incomparable Sarah Jane Morris performing live with Antonio Forcione at Kino Teatr this evening (Friday May 19).

This duo have each been compared to musical icons including Janice Joplin and Tom Waits (vocally) as well as Jimi Hendrix (instrumentally) – a comparison Antonio wears with pride - and Django Reinhardt.

Sarah Jane and Antonio are great artists individually but channelling energies they play to audiences in Italy, Britain, and all over the world. Together they increase their spheres of appreciation, giving loyal fans the chance to experience favourites afresh, as well as attracting new audiences with the strength of their unique partnership.

Their recent album Compared To What is the result of a fruitful songwriting collaboration. It covers a number of traumatic social issues and many songs of emotional intensity which reflect the urgent concern both artists feel for the tragedy of refugees. One song in particular deals with the boat people - a drama most keenly felt in Italy and by Italians. This sense of witness describes many of Sarah Jane’s most passionately felt songs from the recent past, and in new material Antonio adds his own awareness and artistic response. Alongside the songs of conscience, Compared to What includes some love songs and memorable covers, notably Stevie Wonder and Bob Dylan.

Sarah Jane and Antonio’s set touches heights of great musical beauty both in Antonio’s unique virtuoso guitar playing and Sarah Jane’s legendary voice, now more subtle and persuasive than ever, with range and power undiminished. Starts at 7.30pm - tickets cost £15.