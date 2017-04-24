Where airwaves and brainwaves combine as one

This month will see the coming together of two local musical institutions when The Lantern Society Radio Hour joins forces with Conquest Hospital Radio.

Conquest Hospital Radio (CHR) is a self-funded registered charity and has been broadcasting to patients for 42 years, in that time progressing from a tape player in a cupboard to a fully-computerised studio. Now broadcasting The Lantern Society Radio Hour, CHR is giving patients, staff and visitors the chance to hear one of Hastings’ newest musical events.

The Lantern Society was founded by duo Trevor Moss and Hannah-Lou in 2007 in a small room above a pub in the City of London. Over the coming years this stage would be graced by countless players - from fledgling talents to multi-million selling recording artists - many using the club as a springboard to success.

In 2009 the club became home to The Lantern Society Radio Hour, an online show hosted by Trevor, featuring the best from the acoustic club. The result was a unique broadcast live from the frontline of a constantly evolving music scene. With an old-school presenting style and the industrious spirit of Alan Lomax’s field recordings, the archive was sought out by The British Library Sound Archive for inclusion and preservation for generations to come.

Trevor Moss and Hannah-Lou, now residents of St Leonards, launched a sister Lantern Society at the beginning of this year, taking place every first Thursday of the month at The Printworks in Hastings , and re-launched the Radio Hour. The new club has been enjoying capacity crowds, keen to see the talent from all over the south east, and some of the best of the London players now drawn to town. The Lantern Society, Hastings Candlelit Acoustic Club, is next on Thursday May 4 at 7.30pm, £3 on the door.

For more information on The Lantern Society visit www.thelanternsociety.co.uk and tune in at www.conquesthospitalradio.co.uk.