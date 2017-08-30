Wrap yourself in warmth of Big Green Cardigan festival

The Big Green Cardigan 2017 starts on Friday September 8 in Sedlescombe and will mark the seventh edition of this much-treasured event.

Organiser Mick Hoad commented: “All the usual stuff is still there, the anything-goes music policy, great artists - they may not be household names, but come and discover someone new. This is perfectly demonstrated by the Friday and Saturday headliners. Friday’s is Rob Tognoni, an Aussie power bluesman as part of his European tour, and Saturday’s is Roots 8, a ‘super group’ if you will, of the best blues/world artist which includes Gregg Kofi Brown, from the legendary Osibisa, the world-renowned drummer Sam Kelly and with three times’ Grammy Award Winner Phil Ramocon, included in the nine-piece. There will also be a very rare performance by Sika and Phil Thornton performing tracks form their critically acclaimed album Seven Rings. Add some of the best local talent including Savage 2nd Line, Mathilda’s Scoundrels and Stone Junction within the twenty plus acts makes a classy looking three-day line-up.

“When we say intimate we mean it, hundreds not thousands which helps create our aim of a hassle-free, relaxed end of summer vibe.”

One non-musical highlight on Sunday September 10 around 3pm, regular Big Green Cardiganeer Russell Mand will be having his head and beard shaved to fundraise for St Michael’s Hospice.

The Big Cardigan is not family friendly. A few tickets are still available from the whole weekend to a limited number of day tickets from www.biggreencardigan.com or AHA stationary shop, Mount Street, Battle, or Music’s Not Dead in Bexhill.