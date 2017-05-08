WW1 captured on film

The 1916 film The Battle Of The Somme is a compelling record of one of the key battles of WW1 and the first feature length documentary film ever made of combat.

First shown to the public in August 1916 and seen by many millions of British civilians within the first month of distribution, The Battle Of The Somme was recognised at the time as a phenomenon that allowed the civilian home front audience to share the experience of the frontline soldier. What is little known is that of the two cameramen who recorded this event, one – Geoffrey Malins – was born, and spent his early working life, in Hastings.

Arthur Herbert Malins – he later changed his name to Geoffrey - was born at 27 Russell Street on 18 November 1886.

He originally trained as a portrait photographer, working in a studio based in Queen’s Road until around 1910 when he moved to London to work as a film cameraman.

His ability led to his being nominated as one of two official cameramen to go to the Front at the end of 1915 to film alongside British forces. His filming, together with JB McDowell, of the opening phase of the Somme resulted in some of the most iconic images of WW1.

In 2005 The Battle Of The Somme film became the first British documentary to be inscribed in UNESCO’s Memory of the World register, and the Imperial War Museums then undertook frame-by-frame restoration of surviving film elements. The IWM was also able, thanks to the support of the Eric Anker-Petersen Charity, to commission a new score from Laura Rossi to enable modern audiences to experience a silent film with full orchestral accompaniment.

Few people have had opportunity to watch the whole film in anything like the way in which it was seen by contemporary audiences – in good condition, at full length, at the correct speed and with full musical accompaniment. Now, a local audience can share the experience of seeing this silent film as it was originally intended to be seen, with full orchestral accompaniment by the Hastings Sinfonia.

Hastings Sinfonia is the local orchestra that has a reputation for performing well-known classical music and opera favourites together with exciting new melodic works. It performs several times a year with outstanding soloists bringing passion to all of their concerts.

As part of the Battle Of The Somme Centenary Tour the orchestra, conducted by Derek Carden, will be playing live at a special screening of film, to be shown at 3pm on Sunday May 21 in St Mary In The Castle. The event will include guest speakers composer Laura Rossi, and Dr Toby Haggith, Senior Curator, of IWM.

Tickets: £12.50 adults. £8.50 under 18, available on the door or from TicketSource and Hastings Tourist Information Centre.

