X Factor winner Sam Bailey to sing in Hastings

Sam Bailey is established as one of the finest singers in the UK and continues to win fans from all around the world with her down-to-earth approach.

This, together with considerable talent, makes her one of Britain’s favourite personalities.

Sam was born in Bexley, East London. Growing up, she enjoyed singing but never believed she was destined for stardom.

When she was younger, Sam entered talent competitions but always wanted to impress people by herself, rather than being talked up by family and friends. However, her family did have a major influence - her grandfather was a singer in a group called The Four Vinos and her father was also in a band.

One of her earliest success stories was winning a Search For A Star talent competition in Crayford Town Hall as a 16-year-old. She went on to attend Bexley Arts College and Dartford’s Miskin Theatre to further develop her talent.

Though singing was a passion, her first love in life was football. She played professionally for a number of clubs including Millwall Lionesses, West Ham, Crystal Palace and London Women.

Before she stole the hearts of the nation by winning the tenth series of The X Factor at Christmas 2013, Sam worked as a prison officer at HM Prison Gartree as well as performing on cruise ships, in clubs and at music festivals for several years.

Despite her obvious nervousness during her first X Factor audition, she blew the judges away, receiving a standing ovation and leading Gary Barlow to describe her as “incredible”.

As well as a new single and album Sing My Heart Out set for release, Sam is currently working on a new project in LA with songwriter Steve Dorff, whose songs have been recorded by superstars Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion and Whitney Houston.

Catch Sam at the White Rock Theatre on Friday November 18 at 7.30 - tickets £29.50.