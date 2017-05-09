Rotary’s Health Awareness Day could be a lifesaver....

Bexhill Rotary Club is again joining forces with The Stroke Association and inviting local residents a free Health Awareness Day.

The event will be held at the lower end of Devonshire Road, Bexhill, next Saturday (May 20) from 10.30am.

Club Secretary Brian Cope says the Health Awareness Day has proved popular in recent years and could be a lifesaver for someone. “For several years Bexhill Rotary Club has conducted its Health Awareness Day at around this time of year, in association with The Stroke Association. We will be inviting passersby to have their blood pressure taken by medical experts, who will not only be on hand for blood pressure readings but there will also be a range of other medical checks such as hearing, a wellbeing team and body mass index professionals.”

The Stroke Association is the UK’s leading stroke charity. May is their Annual Stroke Awareness Month which is one of the reasons that Bexhill Rotary Club has chosen now to promote their event on May 20.

Brian says research states that six out of ten strokes could be prevented by maintaining blood pressure to a healthy level and that is why Bexhill Rotary Club attaches so much importance to the event next week. He added: “In the past, the club has pointed a number of tested people towards their GPs and those involved weren’t even aware that they had a heart problem!

“At last year’s event over 125 people had their blood pressure tested and this year we hope to improve on that score so, come along on Saturday May 20, you will not regret it and it could be a life saver.”

For further information visit: www.stroke.org.uk or www.bexhill.rotaryweb.org