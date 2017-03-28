The magic and wonder of opera

Opera South East will be performing Mozart’s The Magic Flute with the Sussex Concert Orchestra at Hastings White Rock Theatre on April 7th and 8th from 7.30pm.

Mozart’s humanist masterpiece is more popular than ever. It is filled with Freemason symbols and references, and aims to show its audiences the majestic power of art and music, and how that can be a force to change people and tame beasts.

All the magic and wonder in this production have been created by a chorus of children, in collaboration with the director and design team.

Join Opera South East in its wonderful adventure to explore this timeless masterpiece through the eyes of a child.

Members of the audience are invited to attend a pre-performance Talk given by director, Fraser Grant, on Saturday April 8, in the auditorium at the White Rock Theatre, at 6pm.

Having been head of music theatre at the London College Of Music And Media, Fraser is now head of drama at Harvington Prep School in Ealing, coupling this with his career in professional Opera and Music Theatre directing. He has directed classic operas including The Merry Widow, La Traviata, Carmen, Tosca, The Pearl Fishers, La Boheme, Madame Butterfly, Fidelio, Rigoletto , Die Fledermaus as well as The Magic Flute.

A valid ticket for either night will ensure admission, for which there is no charge. This talk takes the form of a short presentation, then a Question and Answer session.

Opera South East takes “delight” in introducing opera to new audiences, especially children, and under-16s go free to all productions when accompanied by an adult. The group always tries to outreach to the wider community where possible and this production has school children from Theatre Sense and Claremont School.It is hoped that their experiences with the company will help them gain experience in theatre performance and a deeper understanding of opera and its place in society.

Tickets from White Rock, costing £20, £16 and £12, plus a £1 booking fee, (fee-free for parties of 8 or over, or WRT Friend) concs £2 off, on 01424 462288 or www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.