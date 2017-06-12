A courageous response to a bold challenge

For her directing debut for Bright Lights Theatre Company Kate West took the bold approach.

She obtained special permission from playwright Chris Owen to stage his The Last Resort.

As a result, Bexhill supporters stepped into a world at once familiar but in some theatrical respects avant garde.

Little Common Methodist Church Hall and its foyer had been transformed. Street signs, swooping seagulls and advertisements for donkey rides helped prepare them for a curtainless stage and an auditorium extended by folding back screen doors for characters to make some entrances and exits past the audience.

Mostly through the medium of comedy but sometimes – and tellingly – via pathos, Chris Owen takes the lid off a fading seaside resort.

In a manner somewhat reminiscent of Dylan Thomas’ Under Milk Wood, the audience is offered a succession of fleeting glimpses of humanity. Neither resident nor visitor is spared his attention.

The broader comedy was cleverly represented by bored donkeys and squabbling seagulls.

Here also are the rough-sleeping bag lady, the metal-detecting anorak, the disco bouncers and the bored are-we-there-yet teenagers.

Beer-swilling braggarts eye up the giggling “talent” on the beach and make a hopelessly unsophisticated job of “pulling” them there and later at the night club.

Though the more explicit aspects of the night club scene and its moonlight aftermath might have surprised some, this was Chris Owen reflecting with devastating accuracy the social mores of our time.

Music set the mood with subtlety. The Beatles’ “She’s leaving Home” gave an early hint to the reasons for the runaway girl to be awaiting the boyfriend who never arrived. The cliff-top finale touched on a darker side of seaside towns with cliff-top temptation for the desperate.

It is a mark of Bright Lights’ vibrancy that the company can seamlessly blend its stage newcomers with its old hands, that cast members can take on a succession of widely differing characterisations.

Full praise then to Alice McAuley, Annalise Harris, Celia Taylor, Debs Bligh, Dick Coomber, Gil James, Josh King, Kim Howell, Liam Rowley, Lynn Riggs, Marie Rayner, Peter Riggs, Sally Gander, Sofi Heyes, Sue Hughes and Wendy Rousell for multi-tasking so prodigiously and so effectively.

As usual, Bright Lights contrived to pack a lot into their minute stage without the effect seeming overwhelming. A clever set evoked promenade and railings, beach and all the seaside trappings with minimal materials.

A courageous response to a bold challenge. By John Dowling.