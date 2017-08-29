All the best bits in one

Direct from its sell-out London run, Derren Brown: Underground is the latest stage show from the mesmerising master of psychological illusion.

Bringing together a collection of the best of Derren’s previous stage shows, Underground is a spell-binding experience and a unique opportunity to see Derren perform his favourite work at the the White Rock Theatre for two performances. The show is not suitable for under-12s.

Derren has been touring since July and said: “It’s not a brand new show, rather an opportunity to see me perform some of my own choice of favourite bits from the past fourteen years of touring. Hopefully, it will be just as rewarding an experience for those who have seen me before as it will be for first-timers.”

Derren has toured every year since 2003 and been watched by an estimated audience of nearly two million people.

He is pleased to be back on the road and commented: “This was supposed to be a year off tour-wise but it hasn’t happened. I’ve been out doing a show in New York as well as Underground in London. It’s all been good fun.

I enjoy it more each year. This show has been a lot of work to get it to where it is but I’m very happy with it and responses have been great.”

He added: “Importantly, it comprises of favourite routines from previous shows. It was born from workshopping a ‘best of’ show to take abroad to people who don’t know me. But it gained its own identity and people seem to really enjoy it even though they may have seen some or all of the previous shows from which the material is taken. Plus I guess there are enough surprises for it not to be too familiar. So I decided to tour it, albeit a smaller tour than I would if it were an entirely new show.

“As the material was largely already in place from previous shows, the challenge was to make sure it held together and amounted, as we always try to make the shows, to more than the sum of its parts. Strangely, being already familiar with the routines made finding the narrative more difficult than usual. But I also work and write with my creative partners Andrew O’ Connor and Andy Nyman, who together direct the show - and between us we seemed to find what we needed to.”

He is most proud of this show as he has put most work into it and his team believe that “it’s the best of the lot.”

“The first show I performed was a dreadful, structureless, self-indulgent hypnosis show for my fellow students at Bristol. My mum came up on stage and played along because she felt a bit sorry for me. Luckily I was so enamoured with myself that I couldn’t see how awful it all was. I hope I’ve gained some sort of slither of perspective since.”

Tickets from £38.50 from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.