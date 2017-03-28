Another chance to enjoy the “fantastic” April In Paris

The hit comedy drama that is April In Paris is back at Kino-Teatr by popular demand on April 7/8.

This adaptation of John Godber’s award-winning play had a “fantastic” reception last year and Kino-Teatr is “thrilled” to have actors Rachel McCarron and Jonny Magnanti reprise their roles as a bickering couple who find themselves transformed by a trip to Paris.

Bet and Al lead a quiet, humdrum life in their small Yorkshire home until Bet wins a ‘Romantic Breaks’ competition in a magazine. The prize, a holiday in Paris, represents their first experience abroad and has profound effects on the way they look at the world around them once they return home.

They sort out French cuisine, wrestle with their phrasebook, and fend off would-be muggers on the Metro in this hilarious depiction of the English abroad. You’ll laugh in recognition of this portrait of a relationship desperately in need of romance. Tickets £16 at the Norman Road venue.