Award-winning and unique adaptation of Richard III

Richard III (A One Woman Show) is coming to The Theatre of Wonder in Rye for two nights in April.

Brite Theatre is bringing a new meaning to theatre with this adaptation of Shakespeare’s work. This production knocks down the fourth wall as the audience takes on the role of the other characters at Richard’s party in this exciting and bold production; they don’t need to speak but just react.

The audience become immersed into the story like never before as the play discusses greed and corruption and how nobody is safe.

It was created by director Kolbrun Bjort Sigfusdottir and performer Emily Carding in Iceland and premiered at Prague Fringe in May 2015, winning every single award – the first time ever to happen at the Prague Fringe.

Since its debut performance, the production has been around world, from New York to Rome to Edinburgh where it received rave reviews from critics and audiences.

Emily Carding is an actor, writer and artist based in Hastings. She worked in theatre after graduating from Bretton Hall in 1997, and then focused on her writing and artwork whilst raising her daughter. After graduating with an MFA in Staging Shakespeare in 2015, she has been working consistently in both film and theatre

Carding had great success with the show in Edinburgh and is bringing it to Rye and then onto the Brighton Fringe later in the year.

The production will be presented in The Theatre Of Wonder, in The World Of Legend on The Mint, on April 7th and 8th at 7pm. Tickets available at www.theworldoflegend.com or call 01797 222942.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter Text to display

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.