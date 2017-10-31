Carry on up the innuendo with RVT

It’s that time of year when the Royal Vauxhall Tavern chooses a traditional panto and then takes serious liberties with it for the benefit of adult audiences - this time their offering is Goosed which promises glitz, glam, gags and - you guessed it - lots of goosing.

Mother is the proud owner of the Goose Tavern - an iconic ramshackle bar in far off Vauxhall-land. Business is slow and Mother and her dim, yet achingly handsome bar manager Jack, are running out of ideas to get the punters in. Goosed stars Topsie Redfern, Robert McNeilly, Faye Reeves, Rich Watkins and Alan Hunter.

The RVT panto has become a proper seasonal tradition and has had a string of distinguished cabaret stars directing, writing and performing on the Tavern’s illustrious stage.

This show is produced by Catia Ciarico, written by Paul Joseph and Tim Benzie, directed by Tim McArthur with musical direction by Aaron Clingham, and costumes by Bourgeoisie of Cut A Bitch Designs.

Goosed will be performed at St Mary In The Castle in Hastings on December 2 from 8pm, tickets £16, for 18 plus only.