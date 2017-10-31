Celebrating the music and life of forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn

A brand new show about the life of national treasure Dame Vera Lynn will visit Hastings on November 6.

Sincerely Yours - The Vera Lynn Story comes to the White Rock Theatre on Monday afternoon starting at 2.30pm.

Lorrie Brown has been performing a tribute to Dame Vera for over 25 years and has been named UK’s number one Vera Lynn tribute. Lorrie this year began touring the show that she devised with her husband and co producer Gary Birtles.

Lorrie said: “2017 is Dame Vera’s 100th birthday and the nation is honouring all her achievements from her life. During my usual show we talk about the work she did during WW2, so the next logical step was to tell people about her life before the war and what shaped her into becoming the forces sweetheart. Vera started her career singing in the dance bands and that is where we will start. We will be performing on stage with a live seven piece band and singing many of the songs she would have sung in her early days, then moving on to her time entertaining the troops and hosting her own radio show, Sincerely Yours. Dame Vera had many hits so we will try and get as many in the show as possible all with that live band sound. Also on the bill will be support by another wartime favourite, George Formby, performed by one of the leading George Formby tributes, Colin Bourdiec.

During this tour we have met many fascinating people who were actually in Burma when Vera Lynn performed there, including a 94 year old gentleman who drove the troops from the frontline to go and watch her perform, then drove them back.”

Lorrie has started recording messages from Dame Vera’s fans and is putting them onto a DVD to present to her. She said: “People started asking us to pass messages onto Dame Vera so we thought it would be a lovely idea to record her fans telling her themselves what they wanted to say. Its much more personal and we have had some lovely messages so far.” If anyone wants to give Dame Vera a message they can be recorded at the end of the show. The show has also been fundraising for Dame Vera’s personal charity and has raised over £6,000.

Tickets £16.50/15.50 and available from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.