Clever and fun summer theatre

For almost 20 years the annual summer play by the Rude Mechanical Theatre Company has been a must-see event for people across the south of England.

This year sees the ‘Rudes’ playing to 51 mainly rural outdoor venues reaching from Devon to Kent. There are at least four performances locally within easy reach and the first at St Thomas’ primary school in Winchelsea on Sunday June 18.

Reviewer Annette Keen commented: “They work with original material, both plays and music, and the six-strong cast of actors all play at least one musical instrument. Their style encompasses commedia dell’arte, pantomime, a little bit of music hall and some slapstick. It’s clever, full of laughs and visually very entertaining. If you didn’t understand a word you would still find it funny – rather like a silent movie.

The second performance of this year’s play The Commercial Traveller was in Seaford. Weather-wise it was not a particularly nice evening for a picnic and outdoor theatre, but in spite of that nobody left in the interval and the actors carried on regardless in the drizzle that had started by then.

The Commercial Traveller is set in 1924 with a central idea that love is of more importance than money. There are Flapper girls, a wealthy self-made man, a couple of chinless old Etonians, a drunken priest and a smattering of servants. Each of the actors takes on several roles, necessitating many quick costume changes and a bit of cross-dressing. It’s all enormous fun.

The cast are all splendid in their various roles, acting, singing and dancing their way through the plot to the final unravelling and satisfying ending. This is a brilliant night out – take some friends and a picnic and you won’t be disappointed. The ‘Rudes’ are magnificent.”

Local performances include Crowhurst Recreation Ground on Friday July 21, Markwick Gardens in St Leonards on Saturday July 29, Wadhurst Primary school field on Wednesday August 9, the Green at Rushlake Green on Friday August 11. All shows start at 7.30pm, picnics from 6pm; bring your own low backed chairs. Tickets from therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk.