Discover how life used to be back in middle ages

Bring the family to a Happening History day at Bodiam Castle this weekend and get up close and personal with the castle’s historic past.

The event is happening on Saturday and Sunday from 11-4pm.

A view across the moat to Bodiam Castle, East Sussex. SUS-170202-105015003

Happening History is offering families the opportunity to experience some aspects of medieval life. Discover beautiful medieval clothing as your children release their inner princess or heroic knight as they try on fine silk dresses, cold armour and hand a blunt sword.

Adult and children tickets £2, family ticket for four £6. Pre-booking is not necessary but call 01435 884832 to register your interest in this event.