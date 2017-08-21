Don’t miss Billie Piper in an acclaimed performance

The sublime and endlessly surprising Billie Piper (Penny Dreadful, Doctor Who, Secret Diary Of A Call Girl ) returns next week in her Evening Standard Best Actress award-winning role.

Yerma - directed by Simon Stone - will be screened by NT Encore at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill and Kino Rye on Thursday at 7pm.

Yerma is a play by the Spanish dramatist Federico García Lorca, written in 1934 and first performed that same year, and is the story of a young woman driven to the unthinkable by her desperate desire to have a child. Lorca describes the play as “a tragic poem.”

The unmissable theatre phenomenon sold out at the Young Vic and critics call it “an extraordinary theatrical triumph.”

The Daily Telegraph commented: “It is a testimony to Piper’s devastatingly powerful performance that you end up feeling numb with pity. Appearing in all but one scene, she snares you – uttering each line with an extraordinary spontaneity.”