Don’t miss The Pirates Of Penzance this May in Battle

Battle Light Opera Group is to present Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Pirates Of Penzance at Battle Memorial Hall from May 4-6.

This best loved of all of the pair’s operettas is full of cutlass-sharp humour, swashbuckling action and splendid tunes.

This production features the indomitable Paul Goring romping through the famous I Am The Very Model Of A Modern Major-General, Adrian Collins in dashing mode (For I Am The Pirate King) and lyric soprano Natasha Dallaway as Mabel (Poor Wand’ring One). Confused young pirate Frederick is played by Chris Packham, with Libby Montagu Grainger as nurse Ruth, and Tim Gordon as the pompous Sergeant of Police.

The light-hearted direction is by Bob Murray, with the award-winning Richard Eldridge leading cast and orchestra as Musical Director.

For tickets visit battlelightopera.com or call 01424 211140.