Eccentric, fun and marvellous in St Leonards

Brace yourself for a rollicking good time - Cabaret Crumble (with bells on) comes from Lorraine Bowen bringing her show to St Leonards next Friday evening (September 30).

Winner of David Walliams’ golden buzzer on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, Lorraine’s show will featuring her greatest hits, The Chalkwell Ladies Drum ‘n’ Bass League on comedy electronica, and solo sensation handbell ringer Ms Sandra Winter.

Lorraine commented: “Can’t wait to entertain the folks of St Leonards! I’ve performed here lots of times both myself and my duo, The Chalkwell Ladies Drum n’ Bass League, and have always had a marvellous time.

Since Britain’s Got Talent success, I’ve been up and down the country like a yo-yo performing all over the place. Cardiff was the most bonkers party town/city but St Leonards comes first in my ranks for top towns for its voracious appetite for the unusual, the quirky and downright dressing up fun... I think I can provide all that with my Cabaret Crumble. I have three sets planned. I’ll start the cabaret with some greatest hits and yes you can all sing along to my infamous Crumble Song.

Then it’s the Chalkwell Ladies Drum ’n’ Bass League eccentric duo (including myself) clad in tweeds producing hits with modern genres, participatory exercises and all things eccentric.

Then to top it all we have the South East’s top handbell ringer; Sandra Winter hails from South Croydon but is retiring soon to nearby Bexhill.

She is an extraordinary performer and entertainer - definitely something that will make you swoon as you don’t often see handbell ringers play the cha-cha-cha. I think after her set everyone in St Leonards will want to play the handbells.”

Lorraine described the evening as “kind of retro, modern, silly, eccentric, fun and marvellous all at the same time.”

Tickets £10 from www.kinoteatr.co.uk.

