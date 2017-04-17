Eccentricity and charm from talk at Fairlight Hall

Fairlight Hall’s 2017 Talks Series begins tomorrow, on Saturday April 22, with a visit from British Architectural writer, photographer and broadcaster Lucinda Lambton.

Her presentation ‘Palace For Pigs, Architecture For Animals’ will feature the works of William Kent, Robert Adams and John Nash. Join Lucinda as she takes her audience on a race across the delightfully eccentric field of British Architecture with anecdotal narrative and photographs to delight.

Built on the foundations of English fashion and eccentricity, extravagance, and entertainment, remarkable architecture for animals is to be nosed out all over Britain. Throughout the centuries there have been castles, great and small, for creatures as diverse as goats and guinea pigs, deer and dogs, cows and bees, pigs and horses, and even salmon. Architecture for animals is a particular British triumph and Palaces for Pigs is a celebration of this grand tradition. Tickets are £20 with coffee and cake available from the Fairlight Hall Website. Starts 10.30am.

The second in the talks series will come from Tessa Boase, author of The Housekeepers Tale who comes to Fairlight Hall on May 19 for an unusual look behind the scenes of this atmospheric Victorian neo-gothic country house. She said: “I’ll be talking about some of the grittier home truths behind houses like this, and we’ll take a tour of the original service quarters.”

Other highlights in the upcoming season include Paolo Arrigo - ‘Italy from Seed to Plate’, Fergus Garrett - ‘Designing with plants at Great Dixter’,

Hattie Ellis and Jamie Wickens - ‘Butcher’s Cuts and Cook’s Choices,’ and two workshops with Head Gardener Whitney Hedges featuring Hand Tied Bouquets in August and the popular Christmas Wreath Making in November.

Further information and tickets can be found at www.fairlighthall.co.uk.