Eddie talks love, death and jazz chickens in new tour

Tickets go on sale from 10am this Friday morning for An Intimate Evening With Eddie Izzard at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill.

Eddie will bring the current tour - based around new book Believe Me; A Memoir of Love, Death and Jazz Chickens - to his hometown on Thursday December 21.

The comedian, political activist, marathon runner and actor will read passages, share personal memories and take questions from the audience.

Especially for Bexhill, there will be a guest appearance by Eddie’s father, H.J.M. Izzard, who will be signing copies of his own book – Izzard: A Bexhill Family Journey. Eddie’s dad is well-known in town for his years of work with Sidley Community Association. Both books can be purchased on the night from the DLWP shop. The evening will include an early book-signing. Eddie’s bit may contain strong language and adult themes. Tickets cost £17 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.