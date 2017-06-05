Enjoy Shakespeare’s “finest” comedy in stunning setting

Much Ado About Nothing, William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy, comes to Half House Farm in Three Oaks next Friday to be performed outdoors by Bowler Crab Productions for two consecutive weekends before a tour.

Artistic director of Bowler Crab Stephen John believes that Much Ado About Nothing is “without doubt one of Shakespeare’s finest works, with every scene packed with pranks and stunningly well written humour.” He said that whilst he is well versed with Shakespearean comedies having directed A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Twelfth Night, Love’s Labours Lost, Measure for Measure, The Tempest and All’s Well That Ends Well, this particular comedy is a rollercoaster of entertainment and is shaping up to be Bowler Crab’s finest production to date.

Stephen is “delighted” with the talented cast of ten and has welcomed six new actors to the team for this 10th production.

Tickets cost £15 onine at www.bowler-crab.com and the dates are - Friday June 16 and Saturday June 17 ( gates at 6.30pm for 7,30pm), Sunday June 18 (gates open 2pm for 3pm start), Friday June 23 and Saturday June 24 (6.30pm open with 7.30pm start) and Sunday June 25 (2pm open and performance starts 3pm).

The performance venue of Half House Farm is in Butchers Lane, Three Oaks, and is perfect for sitting back and enjoying the show. Audience members are welcome to bring a picnic and chairs, but hay bails will be provided for alternative seating and there is a licensed refreshment tent.

Tickets can also be purchased on 07801893115 and a limited amount will be available at the venue.