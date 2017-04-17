Five characters from Steve Furst in one man show

Don’t be missing a return to town by comedian, actor and former resident Steve Furst who brings his latest show to St Leonards.

Steve Furst - In Character will be presented at Kino Teatr tomorrow evening (Saturday April 22) from 7.30pm.

Steve is known all over the place for appearances in shows like Little Britain, The Wright Stuff, and Matilda but will be performing this new solo show as a special one-off.

Steve Furst – In Character is a series of five different characters from waltzer owner Ernie Vas, to his latest creation The Mayor of Kentish Town who is a fast-talking no-nonsense local politician. He will also be revisiting some characters that first appeared as far back as 2002 like Dave Pike - former stunt man - and Queenie, an unexpected violent offender.

Steve is no stranger to the West End stage, playing Mr Wormwood in Matilda (Cambridge Theatre) and he was part of the original cast of Made in Dagenham (Adelphi Theatre). He is also well known for playing cabaret entertainer Mr Lenny Beige, who had two BBC TV series, a Ch4 special and this year’s tribute to Neil Diamond is already a sell-out.

Steve commented: “I cannot wait to share this show with the people of Hastings and St Leonards. I still have a lot of dear friends and family there and it means a great deal to me.

“This show has just finished a short run in the West End and audiences have been loving it. Mel Giedroyc said of it: ‘Steve Furst has mined yet more comedic nuggets down the tinsel mines. His one man show is stone-cold legend, proper laugh-out-loud-till-you-howl hilarious. Go see it now...but hands off Dave Pike, he’s mine, ok?” Tickets are £12 from Kino Teatr and online from www.ticketsource.co.uk.

