Giovanni set to dazzle with as star turn in Dance Is Life

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Giovanni Pernice is taking the nation by storm with his first ever tour titled Dance Is Life.

Local fans of the Italian dance tornado will be able to see this unique production at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Tuesday July 4 at 7.30pm.

Dance is Life is Giovanni’s own dream to offer fans something news; the first half gives the audience a chance - through dance - to get to know a bit more about the Italian’s life and where his passion for dance comes from, with spectacular routines like the Jive, Charleston and Waltz. The second act tells a romantic story based on the life of Giovanni’s grandparents, set in Sicily.

Dance Is Life is directed by Jason Gilkison, head choreographer on the BBC hit show. Giovanni is joined by seven professional dancers - Luba Mushtuk, from SCD UK; Curtis Pritchard (brother of AJ), Emily Barker, Giulia Dotta, Kai Widdrington, Dancing With The Stars Ireland, Dianne Buswell from Dancing With The Stars Australia, and Robert Rowinski, winner of Dancing With The Stars Poland.

Costumes are provided by DSI and include outfits featured on the 2016 season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Tickets from £29.50 available from box office on 01424 462288 or www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk. There are limited VIP seats available with the chance to meet Giovanni after the show for a chat and photographs.