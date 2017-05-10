Great live show from one of our best know entertainers

Coming to Hastings next Friday is the multi-talented and irrepressible Brian Conley with the new show he has been touring all over the country.

Brian Conley - The Greatest Entertainer (In His Price Range) comes to the White Rock Theatre on Friday May 19 at 7.30pm.

Brian will perform brand new comedy, sketches and songs, alongside some of his best-known and loved retrospective material from the screen and onstage.

This comedian, television presenter, singer and actor has long been a familiar presence and at one point was the highest paid male television personality in the UK.

In his early days he started by working a warm-up man for television personalities such as the Krankies, Kenny Everett and Terry Wogan. He went on to score a hit with his own sketch show and then huge success with The Brian Conley Show on ITV which attracted huge stars as guests. In 2014, he hosted a game show for Challenge called Timeline and in 2015 he presented the daytime BBC show The TV That Made Me.

His stage credits have included Me And My Girl, Hairspray, and he played Fagin in Cameron Mackintosh’s Oliver! His recent stage career has included lead roles in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Music Man at the Chichester Festival, Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show (directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood) and Olivier Award-winning Jolson, in which he portrayed Al Jolson.

A favourite in panto, he is best known for his frequent portrayals of Buttons in Cinderella. Tickets £25.50 on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.