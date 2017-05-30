How 120 voices become one in spectacular production

The amazing talent of Mad Fish is about to shine in One Voice at the Izzard Theatre in Bexhill College with 120 singers taking part in what is billed as “an amazing evening.”

The show will be performed on Friday June 16 at 7pm and Saturday June 17 at 2pm and 7pm. Performers range from 3-70 years old and all study with Emma Burnett at Mad Fish Performing Arts every week.

Emma said: “The show is a huge spectacular concert - with over 100 singers it’s an incredible sound. We have a real mix of musical numbers from Musical and Pop Eras with songs from La La Land, Dreamgirls, Annie, James Bond, Dusty Springfield and Earth Wind and Fire.,,Some of our singers have been in the West End and some are our alumni from Mad Fish coming back to guest for us.”

Last year had such a powerful response from our audience we are very excited for One Voice 2017.”

Tickets cost £15 adults, OAPs £12, under-16’s £10 - email onevoicetickets@hotmail.com.