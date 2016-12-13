How Union J’s Jaymi is flying high in Hastings this Christmas

Friday evening sees the launch of Peter Pan at the White Rock Theatre at 7.30pm and in the lead role Union J’s Jaymi Hensley will be making sure this Christmas panto is flying high.

The last days of rehearsals, preparation and set-building have been rushing past for cast and crew but on Monday evening Jaymi took time out to talk to his fans and followers on Facebook for a live question and answer session.

He seemed happy to consider a wide array of subjects from his greatest fear - which at the moment is flying in the role of Peter Pan - to which famous person alive or dead would he choose to have lunch with - it turned out to be the Queen.

He was asked whether any of his Union J band mates would be making the trip down to Hastings to see him at the White Rock.

“Josh is going to come,” he said, “The boys have said they are coming down. I am sure they will let us know when they are coming.”

“It is weird being on stage without the boys,” he added. “It is weird singing on my own.”

Union J of course made a name for themselves as live finalists on X Factor in 2011, coming fourth and going on to huge success with hits like You Got It All, and Jaymi said this year he was thrilled Matt Terry was the eventual winner as he had been “championing him all the way through.”

Questioned if he had any backstage rituals he said he was “quite superstitious” and would usually not wear green, which is unlucky, but as Peter Pan he really has no choice; he also has avoided saying out loud the rhyming couplets in one of his speeches until the actual night of the show.

Asked about the first panto he had ever been in, he remembered it was Cinderella when he was just eight years old.

Jaymi was at that time looking forward to flying as Peter Pan but was also quite reasonably worried about it and said: “Someone else is in control of the wires, I have to trust that person with my life.”

He showed FB followers around his dressing room and along corridors in the backstage area so that everyone could see how it all works, and watched briefly technicians on stage busy building the scenery ready for the opening night.

“My favourite thing is going to be the flying which I haven’t done yet. I am really excited, and quite nervous. I get on with everybody in the cast, they are all very nice - and you know I am honest, I would say if I didn’t. This is an amazing show. Everyone is really talented in it.”

He is joined by performers like Shaun Chambers who is playing Captain Hook, and Nina Bell who takes the role of Wendy.

Ben Watson, who takes the role of Mr Smee in Peter Pan, is no stranger to the White Rock theatre himself having performed here in pantomime and also in his own comedy show The History Of Everything in 60 Minutes (More Or Less). This visit is his fifth pantomime in Hastings.

Ben commented: “It’s been an honour, a privilege, a pleasure and a massive hoot to have been lucky enough to play the White Rock for the last four years.

“It really feels like my second home at Christmas. For me, returning as Smee is the icing on the panto Christmas cake, seeing all the familiar faces and meeting brand new ones.

“Oh yes! Smee also told me to mention that he’s started work on his pirate jokes and is ‘really looking forward to dropping anchor at the Hastings harb-arrr, walk along the sea-front to see the new Pier-arrr and to be a part of the panto which he knows will be Oarsome!

“He also wishes a merry Christmas to all the readers of the Hastings Observarrr!”

The show is produced by One From The Heart in association with HQ Theatres, the partnership behind previous record-breaking pantomimes at the White Rock Theatre. Performances run until December 31 - to book call 01424 426688 or go to www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

