Looking at legacy of Cathy Come Home fifty years later

Coming to Hastings this month is Cathy, thought-provoking drama to challenge audiences and get them asking questions.

It will be performed at the White Rock Theatre on January 25/26 at 7.30pm.

A half-century after the ground-breaking film Cathy Come Home by Ken Loach comes this new play by award-winning writer Ali Taylor which offers a timely reflection on the social and personal impact of spiralling housing costs, gentrification and the challenges of the forced relocation away from London.

Cathy Come Home was back in the day a definitive moment in showing how art can have the power to change lives. Broadcast on the BBC in 1966, people sat in their homes and watched a film about a woman who no longer had one. The movie shocked all who saw it and got everyone talking and thinking about these issues.

Fifty years later, the UK’s only theatre company for homeless people is revisiting this seminal moment in our culture to inform us that the state of housing hasn’t got any better.

Founded in 1991 by Adrian Jackson, the company allows anyone with experience of homelessness to become a member.

Previously they’ve produced a play written by Kate Tempest, worked with the RSC and the English National Opera, and Kate Winslet is their ambassador.

Cardboard Citizens is touring this powerful and emotive Forum Theatre show, exploring resonances in today’s society with the story told in the film and the frightening possibilities faced by a family living on the edge. It shows just how insecure life can be for those who think they are settled - but then are not.

Cathy is touring theatres, hostels, prisons and day centres across England until February 2017.

The forum session which follows the play provides an interactive theatrical debate which empowers the audience to take issue with subject matter. After watching the play, you will have the opportunity to discuss, disagree and even change the outcome.

Tickets: These performances are Pay What You Like. All proceeds will go to Cardboard Citizens, a life-changing theatre company and charity that have been making theatre with and for homeless people for 25 years. You can choose to book a free, discounted (£1 or £5) or full price (£12) ticket. You can also turn up on the night for free but it is recommended to book in advance to avoid disappointment in case the performance sells out. On the night there will bucket collections after the show to pay what you like towards the performance.

