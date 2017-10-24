Magical family fun from Battle Festival 2017

This year’s Battle Festival family concert promises to be bigger, better and even more magical than before.

Taking place on Sunday, at Battle Memorial Halls, the event will again feature arts, crafts and entertainment throughout the afternoon, with two hour long concerts at 2pm and 4pm (doors open 1pm for activities). The music will be all about magic, with fairies, magicians, elves and even the odd skeleton. Top London soloists will join the Primrose Piano Quartet for a programme to include Harry Potter, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Beauty And The Beast and more. Tickets £10/£5 under 12s/£25 family ticket (2 adults, 2 children).