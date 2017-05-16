Much munching from Caterpillar

The timeless and endearing family classic The Very Hungry Caterpillar will eat its way off the page and onto the De La Warr Pavilion stage this May Bank Holiday Weekend.

The first performance will on Sunday May 28 at 1pm and the second will start at 3pm - doors open half an hour earlier for both.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar, by author and illustrator Eric Carle has delighted generations of readers since first published in 1969 selling more than 43 million copies worldwide.

Eric’s well-known books captivated readers with his iconic colourful hand painted tissue paper collage illustrations and distinctively simple stories, introducing children to a bigger, brighter world and very often to their first experience of reading itself.

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, the critically acclaimed production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show features a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets, faithfully adapting four of Eric Carle’s stories. The Artist Who Painted a Blue Horse, Mister Seahorse, The Very Lonely Firefly and of course The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Tickets cost £12 from DLWP box office on 01424229111 or visit www.dlwp.com.