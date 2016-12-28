New comedy club launches at Kino Teatr in January with top names

Start the New Year exactly as you mean to go on with belting nights out laughing at top talent.

This month the Kino-Teatr on St Leonards launches its new bi-monthly comedy club presented by DJ Wendy May. The first event is on Thursday January 19.

Wendy hosted a hugely successful comedy club in North Devon for five years, before moving to East Sussex, featuring household favourites such as John Bishop, Phill Jupitus, Jon Richardson, Russell Howard, to name but a few.

For this opening night Wendy is “thrilled” to have the “wonderfully funny” Angela Barnes and Danny Ward.

Tickets are £10 from box office at the venue in Norman Road and www.kino-teatr.co.uk.

Angela Barnes is a self-confessed lifelong BBC Radio 4 geek who now has her own show, You Cant Take It With You. Angela has taken the comedy world by storm since winning the BBC New Comedy Award in 2011. She was brought up in Maidstone and went to the University of Brighton. During the summer of 2008, Angela lost her father, who had always encouraged her to become a comedian. A year after his death, she decided that life was too short not to. She did a 12 week workshop in Brighton and a few months later started her stage career.

A regular guest on Radio’s 2 and 4, her TV appearances include Mock The Week, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled and Eddie Izzards Laughs In The Park on BBC2 and BBC3’s Russell Howard’s Good News. She was described in The Guardian as “gloriously down-to-earth, straight talking and extremely funny.”

Angela will be supported by Danny Ward who was winner of the 2013 Amused Moose People’s Choice Award for Best Show at the Edinburgh Fringe and nominee for Leicester Mercury Comedian Of The Year 2013. Since November 2008 Danny has been travelling Great Britain entertaining audiences with his unique style of observational humour.

A self proclaimed tataholic, Danny is on a mission to spread the lesson he refuses to learn – when you try and do things on the cheap, it ends up costing you more.

With a delivery that is up-beat and well honed, his easy-going style is both endearing and funny.