November date for top comedian Katherine Ryan

She’s a regular panellist on The Fake News Show, co-host of Your Face Or Mine with Jimmy Carr on Comedy Central, and earlier this year shocked fans with a fake selfie of a ‘botched bum lift.’

Katherine Ryan, 33, is a Canadian comedian, writer, presenter and actress currently based in London where she lives with her daughter Violet. She came to Britain over eight years ago with her then boyfriend - but never left.

Katherine is only the second British-based comedian to have a Netflix Original Comedy Special released globally. ‘Katherine Ryan; In Trouble’ was filmed at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo and was released to 190 countries in February this year.

Katherine’s entertainment series How’d You Get So Rich?, in which she meets the super-wealthy, recently aired on Channel 4.

Katherine features regularly on popular television panel shows such as QI, Mock The Week, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Have I Got News For You and comedy series Safeword where she’s team leader. She has been a columnist for NME and acted in shows such as BBC2@s Episodes. In February she shocked her followers on Twitter by posting a photograph in which she appeared to have an unsatisfactory bum lift but later admitted this wasn’t real.

The razor sharp and hilariously funny star returns to the stage with her new highly anticipated show, hot on the heels of two sell-out nationwide tours of Kathbum, shows at Edinburgh Festival, Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal.

Tickets £18.50 on sale from 10am on Friday June 2 at www.dlwp.com or 01424 229111.