Out there and outstanding - Ross Noble with Brain Dump

The amazingly surreal comedian Ross Noble will have his audience rolling in the aisles of the De La Warr Pavilion when he swings by with hilarious new show Brian Dump on Wednesday February 1.

Famed for his super quick freewheeling style and highly imaginative flights of fancy, a Ross Noble show is always an unmissable event.

Everybody’s favourite randomist is back and as always the eccentric Ross has lots of stuff backing up in his head which all needs letting out.

Geordie Stand-Up Ross has been performing since he was smuggled in to his local comedy club at the age of 15. Licensing laws meant that immediately after his slot he had to leave through the kitchen – but he has never looked back.

In the years since, Ross has become known as a truly exciting and genuinely original performer and has received huge critical acclaim.

He is a former Perrier Award nominee, Barry Award, and Time Out award winner for best live stand-up, and has won a shed load of other prestigious awards and nominations. His shows have been best sellers at both the Edinburgh Festival and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival on more than one occasion.

Noble is now perhaps the most successful cult comedian of our time, with a loyal fanbase derived largely from the ‘word-of-mouth’ recommendations of those having seen him perform live.

Come and be part of this truly unique live experience when audience and performer come together for a massive Brain Dump.

Doors open from 7pm, show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost £25 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.