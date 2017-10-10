Predictions for the future in Mark Thomas’ new live show

Comedian Mark Thomas returns to Hastings on December 13 for a live performance at St Mary In The Castle with A Show That Gambles On The Future.

Few could have anticipated the events of 2016, and even fewer know where they will lead us as a nation or where we are going.

But fear not... Mark Thomas sets out to discover what the future has in store by collecting and examining his own predictions and those of his audiences before literally taking a gamble on their outcome.

By making futurologists of us all, he will create a fantastical, hilarious and possibly accurate vision of the world. And maybe even make a few quid on the side.

Having only just concluded his award-winning trilogy of personal, one-man shows in sell-out national tours, Mark leaps straight back into his mischievous best as he returns to the road this autumn with yet another brand new escapade, and again proves how laughter and anger can be a powerful combination.

With sell-out shows, non-stop awards, the highest critical acclaim, his own TV and radio shows, numerous documentaries, published books, influencing changes in the law, creating manifestos and exposing arms trade dealers, it’s no wonder that Mark is one of the UK’s most recognised performers and influential activists; he was a Guiness World Record Holder for holding 20 protests in 24 hours, he has performed on four continents in ten countries, and tried to take the government to court over the Iraq war. His most recent book The Liar’s Quartet was published in May.

Tickets £16 from www.musicglue.com. Suitable for ages 16 and over.