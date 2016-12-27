Pub Landlord to call time on the way we live now

The perfect antidote to chilly February gloom will be an evening in the company of that most expansive of mine hosts, Al Murray, aka The Pub Landord.

He brings new show Let’s Go Backwards Together to the De La Warr Pavilion on Friday February 10 - tickets cost £27.50 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

Murray’s audience can confidently expect a torrent of opinion from this outspoken bar braveheart who will be poking fun at the technological, environmental and social enhancement of the country - which he calls “the greatest”, by promoting a return to the darker, simpler times.

2016 has revealed more than ever how we live in tumultous times with the Europe referendum, the NHS, the Middle East...fortnightly bin collections? where it will all end?

Watch the one man who will answer the call of destiny even though it’s an unlisted number, the one man who will call time on tyranny even though he isn’t quite sure what it means, the one man who isn’t afraid to say no to women ordering anything other than a glass of white wine (or fruit based drink).

The Pub Landlord first appeared in 1994 during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with Harry Hill. The character went on to success in live shows as well as TV, and The Pub Landlord has hosted numerous programmes including Live At The Apollo, and Al Murray’s Happy Hour which won a British Comedy Award.

Murray has twice appeared in the An Audience with – a televised show where the audience is made up solely of his peers such as other actors, actresses, performers and media personalities. He has written a number of books and of course stood against Nigel Farage in the 2015 general election.