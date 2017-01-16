Reality star Joe shines as Joseph

X Factor winner Joe McElderry will star in Bill Kenwright’s production of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat when the show rolls into town next month.

It will be at the White Rock Theatre from February 14-18.

Joe’s debut in the 2016 production of Joseph was his first major ever theatrical appearance and his performance was met with glowing reviews and standing ovations. He was just 18 when he won the sixth series of The X Factor, having been mentored by Girls Aloud star Cheryl Cole.

Joe soared to number one in the charts with The Climb and his debut album Wide Awake went straight in at number 3 in the UK Albums Chart.

He has since gone on to have two more Top 10 albums. Joe, from South Shields, Tyne and Wear, is also the first and only celebrity to win three reality TV shows; he was crowned the winner of ITV’s Popstar to Operastar before strapping on his skis and slaloming his way to be champion of C4’s celebrity ski competition The Jump.

Britain’s Got Talent’s Lucy Kay will perform as the Narrator.

Lucy scored her first number one album in 2014, after her stunning debut album ‘Fantasia’ shot straight to the top of the Classical Album Chart. The singer, originally from Leicestershire, shot to fame and captured the country’s hearts as BGT runner up in 2014. Following her success on the show, Lucy also recorded the song Flower Of Scotland with the band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the Royal Navy. Lucy was also a special guest on Andrea Bocelli’s tour.

Joining them is Benjamin James-Ellis who was a semi-finalist on the hit TV show Any Dream Will Do. Since then Ben has starred in a European tour of Dirty Dancing, and as Link Larkin in the West End run of Hairspray for two years. The cast is completed by Henry Metcalfe, Sallie-Beth Lawless, Matt Jolly, Darren Charles, Lloyd Green, Matthew McCabe, George Knapper, Michael Lapham, Michael Colbourne, Lewis Asquith, Richard J Hunt, Amana Jones, Will Breckin, Kevin Grogan and Gemma Pipe. Tickets from box office on 01424 462288 or www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.