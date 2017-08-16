Songs For Summer’s End from London chamber choir

Top London-based chamber choir Vasari Singers will next month perform a programme of sacred and non-sacred choral pieces at St Saviour’s Church, Eastbourne, with songs which signify the end of summer.

The concert will be held on Saturday September 16 starting at 7.30pm, and will be directed by Jeremy Backhouse. The performance will include Pachelbel’s Canon, Elgar’s Nimrod, folksongs from around the world, and Beatles and Swingle songs.

Vasari Singers began as a choir in 1980 with rehearsals in a living room and this was when Jeremy Backhouse joined as conductor. He began his musical career in Canterbury Cathedral where he was Senior Chorister. In 1980 he was appointed Music Editor at the RNIB, where he was responsible for the transcription of print music into Braille. He has worked for both EMI Classics and later Boosey & Hawkes Music Publishers as a Literary Editor, but now pursues his career as a freelance conductor.

The choir has gone from strength to strength and won the Sainsbury’s Choir Of The Year competition in 1988, progressing to work with the likes of BBC Symphony Orchestra and Sir Andrew Davis, Howard Goodall, and the Southbank Sinfonia, and this year has recorded Rachmaninov’s All-night Vigil to be released in autumn.

Tickets £10 adults, £5 for under-18s, from www.vasarisingers.org, or 0800 411 8881.