Suggs talks success of Our House as UK tour comes to Hastings theatre

Ahead of Laurence Olivier Award-winning musical Our House featuring the songs of Madness opening in Hastings, frontman and singer Suggs has talked about the production coming to his former hometown.

A Sliding Doors type story from Tim Firth, the writer of Calendar Girls and Kinky Boots, audiences can expect a feelgood night. Starring Deena Payne (Emmerdale’s Viv Hope) and George Sampson (winner of 2008 Britain’s Got Talent) and set to a score of hits including It Must Be Love, House of Fun, Baggy Trousers, and Our House, this high energy musical will have everyone dancing in the aisles.

On the night of Joe’s 16th birthday, a split-second decision forces him to choose between himself and his heart. As two different paths unfold, the consequences of this choice will change his life forever.

Our House launched in 2002 and Suggs said: “I couldn’t imagine it’d still be playing, not really, but anything is incremental. I remember when we did a gig with Madness way back when and 40 people turned up and I remember thinking we’d made it then. But it’s a real privilege in the same way it is for Madness to still be playing. It’s a real privilege that people still love the Our House musical.

“We weren’t unaware of the fact our songs are quite narrative and we’d even sort of dabbled ourselves with the obvious – you know, we wrote songs about going to school, we wrote songs about your first girlfriend, we wrote songs about living in the house in the street you were brought up in. But we found it much more difficult than we realised and that’s when Tim got the phone call... I always remember Tim saying right at the beginning ‘I don’t want it to feel like we’ve dropped the songs into scenes just because we need a bit of music, I want the songs to drive the story and we shall make the story fit around those songs’. It was a really incredible process to watch unfold.”

Of the production in Hastings he commented; “It’s a lovely theatre, a very nice old seaside theatre. I was born in Hastings so I’m held in some esteem down there and it’s just one of those beautiful theatres, overlooking the sea, perfect for a good night out.”

