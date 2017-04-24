Thowing light on different ways to intepret epic tragedy

On Sunday April 30 at 2pm there will be a one-off free entry event ‘Interpreting Macbeth’ in The Tudor Room at The Mermaid Inn, Mermaid Street, in Rye.

This is a new performance presentation project from Bowler Crab Productions which launched with an outdoor version of Macbeth back in 2013. The piece combines a talk about Shakespeare’s famous tragedy with performances of extracts from the play to encourage audiences to discuss how the text can be interpreted in different ways.

Director and founder of Bowler Crab, Stephen John, will be playing Macbeth along with Eleanor Stourton as Lady Macbeth. Concentrating on their dramatic relationship, the two actors will perform scenes from the play with a variety of interpretations to illustrate how versatile Shakespeare’s wonderful verse is. There is no charge but the end of the session voluntary contributions will be welcomed.