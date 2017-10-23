Top TV presenter at White Rock

The rather marvellous Simon Reeve is in Hastings next Friday (November 2) with his first-ever theatre tour which will feature the TV journalist recounting amazing tales from over 15 years of travelling to the most remote and sometimes dangerous corners of the planet.

From being chased by pirates, hounded by the Mafia and bombed by Columbian barons, Simon has done it all as he travelled through over 120 countries. His BBC documentaries have sold to over 60 countries around the world. An Audience with Simon Reeve is not only a fascinating and educational experience, but at times shocking, inspirational and hilarious.

This theatre show includes exclusive multi-media footage and a 20mins Q&A session, and is a great chance to see one of the most authentic and adventurous television film-makers live. Tickets £28, performance starts at 7.30pm.