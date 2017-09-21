VIDEO: Our House - Interview with George Sampson (Britain's Got Talent)

Ian Gillam, media and marketing consultant, caught up with George Sampson to find out more about the show and what's been happening since George's Britain's Got Talent days.

On the night of his sixteenth birthday, Joe Casey commits a petty crime in a bid to impress the girl of his dreams. When the police arrive he faces a life changing decision; does he stay and own up like an honest man, or make his escape and go on the run? Joe’s world splits in two and in a “sliding doors” moment two very different paths unfold before him.

Cast members from Our House pictured on Hastings Pier. Photo by Ian Gillam.

Starring Deena Payne (Emmerdale’s “Viv Hope”) and George Sampson (Britain’s Got Talent), we invite you to put on your “Baggy Trousers” and join the “House of Fun” in this spectacular, hilarious and uplifting musical about love and family.

You’ll be singing “It Must be Love” all the way home.

The show runs until Saturday 23rd Sept at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings (Performances at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm).

