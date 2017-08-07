Vive la difference with new show from Santus Circus

Enjoy a dash of cross-Channel entente cordiale this Bank Holiday with the Santus Circus from France.
This all-human circus will be bringing its show to Salt’s Farm, East Guldeford, near Rye, from August 24-28. This is traditional circus with a twist; the production includes top international artistes from Holland, Mongolia, Hungary, Morocco, Brazil, and of course Britain and France. Performances feature rope-walking, juggling, diabolo, trapeze, an aerial straps double-act, the ‘Chinese pole’, hula-hooping, foot-juggling, an amazing laser man, and gentle friendly clowning, as well as nerve-tingling thrills of the Globe of Death – break-neck motorcyclists looping the loop inside a tiny steel sphere. And watch out for a light-filled sequence featuring the whole performing company! On Wednesdays and Thursdays, tickets £7 per person as special offer; normal prices £9, and a family ticket is £40. Book and details from www.santuscircus.com.
