World famous musical announces Brighton dates

The iconic musical The War of the Worlds will be coming to Brighton next year.

Nearly 40 years after the vinyl double album was released, based on HG Wells’ dark Victorian tale, Jeff Wayne’s musical version remains a firm favourite to millions around the world.

Commanding the stage, Jeff Wayne returns to the podium to conduct the nine-piece Black Smoke Band and 36-piece ULLAdubULLA strings, while Liam Neeson retains his role in 3D holography as The Journalist, with an exciting full cast to be announced soon.

The show will be at the Brighton Centre on Sunday and Monday December 16/17.

Tickets go on sale from 9am this Friday (November 24) from http://www.livenation.co.uk.

Built around a huge arched bridge running through the centre of the arena brings the action closer to the audience for a most captivating and immersive experience.

This production, mixed live in Surround Sound, will once again feature:

- The iconic 3-tonne, 35-foot tall Martian Fighting Machine firing real flame Heat Rays at the audience.

- A 100-foot wide ‘Animation Wall’ with 2 hours of cutting edge CGI.

- A ground-breaking levitation effect.

- The incineration of a cast member in full view of the audience.

- Leaf drops over the audience.

Jeff Wayne said: “In June 1978 my original double album was released. I had no idea if it would vanish as quickly as one can say... “ULLAdubULLA!” But here I am today, soon to be celebrating its 40th Anniversary throughout 2018, culminating in what I believe will be the most exciting arena tour we’ve ever performed. No one would have believed...”

To start the year off, Sony Music are reissuing the original 1978 double 12” vinyl album, on January 26 2018.