Artists celebrate Cuckmere Haven

Cuckmere Haven Nicola King

“An artists’ open call brought in more than 200 submissions from paintings and prints to sculpture and textiles, all inspired by this most unique and special place,” said spokeswoman Kitty Ann.

“Three fun early-evening events have been scheduled, starting with the well-known illustrator and writer Neil Gower in conversation with Nigel Newton from Bloomsbury publishing. Among Neil’s many works, his The Road to Little Dribbling cover for Bill Byson’s book features the Cuckmere view.

“Next is a jolly evening of gin and cheese tasting, and finally, writer and social historian Juliet Nicolson will be talking to Michael Ann about his family history in the Cuckmere Valley, from Drusillas, the war to The Golden Galleon and The Cable House on Cuckmere beach. All proceeds go to Cuckmere Have SOS Charity: www.cuckmerehavensos.org.”

The art exhibition is from September 11-26, Wednesdays to Sundays, 11am-5pm, free.

Neil Gower and Nigel Newton in conversation, September 11 at 6pm.

Gin and cheese evening, September 16 at 6pm.

Juliet Nicolson and Michael Ann in conversation, September 24 at 6pm