Bexhill Artists Workspace go online for May

Bexhill Artists Workspace: Bulverhythe Sunset by Louise Whitham

Work on show includes paintings, photographic artwork, prints and cartoons, and crafts including greetings cards, ceramics, knitted goods and toys.

All work is available for purchase and local collection or delivery.

Spokesman Dave Peters explains: “Bexhill Artists Workspace is a group of artists, designers and craftspeople, accomplished or aspiring, and draws its membership from Bexhill and the surrounding villages and towns.

“We aim to provide opportunities for members to work socially in groups, and in normal times offer regular group sessions including winter workshops, open sessions in Bexhill museum, regular portrait and life drawing groups, summer events including outdoor painting and also social events and regular exhibitions and craft fairs.

“Although we do not give formal tuition, all of the groups are supportive and friendly.

“And we welcome artists and craftspeople with all levels of experience.

“During the pandemic we have not been able to hold any of our normal group activities, so we have made use of the internet to give our members an outlet for their creativity – while remembering, of course, to keep in touch by post with those members not online. Members of Bexhill Artists’ Workspace have kept in touch and continued to be very creative during the last year.

“We held an online exhibition immediately after the last workshop in March 2020 to display the work done on that day, and since then a continuing lockdown (now lockdown 21) online exhibition opportunity for members to show their latest work.

“This included their responses to challenges set by different members of the group when they zoomed each month.”

“Other challenges to amuse or infuriate members during the coldest months of the year were the quizzes which were circulated. The good thing about not knowing the answers was how much we could learn when we looked them up!

“We feel it is important for artists and craftspeople to know that they are not working in isolation in these unusual times and can reach out to share their work and their ideas. The exhibitions also provide a firm deadline which can be useful in these times when one day can seem very much like another.

“Although we have not been able to meet physically, our website has obviously been very effective as we have had a lot of new artists and craftsmen joining over the year and we look forward very much to getting properly acquainted with them and seeing their work. The forthcoming exhibitions should be very exciting. We also hope to get the various workshops for portrait, life and other assorted topics going again as soon as possible.

“In the autumn we had the first online sale of our work which proved to be well visited and appreciated and sales were surprisingly good. We began to plan for the new spring exhibition straight away so that members would have time to create new work for this April as well as for the next bricks and mortar exhibition which is booked for the Studio of the De La Warr Pavilion from July 9-11 this year.”